Missing man found shot to death in Charlotte park

Police say a 27-year-old man was found shot to death in a Charlotte park, nearly a week after he went missing.Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the body of Ellis Bradham was found Friday in a wooded area of Shuffletown Park near Interstate 485 in northwest Charlotte. Bradham's sister reported him missing after he didn't return from a friend's home Sunday.Local media outlets report that 28-year-old Carico Hayward is charged with murder and violating his probation. Police say Hayward was arrested Friday on an unrelated warrant and charged with Bradham's death after detectives interviewed him.