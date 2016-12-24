NEWS

Missing man found shot to death in Charlotte park

(Shutterstock file photo)

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina --
Police say a 27-year-old man was found shot to death in a Charlotte park, nearly a week after he went missing.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the body of Ellis Bradham was found Friday in a wooded area of Shuffletown Park near Interstate 485 in northwest Charlotte. Bradham's sister reported him missing after he didn't return from a friend's home Sunday.

Local media outlets report that 28-year-old Carico Hayward is charged with murder and violating his probation. Police say Hayward was arrested Friday on an unrelated warrant and charged with Bradham's death after detectives interviewed him.

(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
