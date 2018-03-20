  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Missing student found dead in Bermuda: Police

AMANDA MAILE
The body of Philadelphia student found dead in Bermuda was found "near the base of a significant drop" local officials said in a press conference Tuesday.

Superintendent Sean Field-Lament said that the body of Mark Dombroski, 19, was found "in a moat" near Fort Prospect. His cellphone and wallet were also found with him, Field-Lament said.

"Contrary to recent speculative social media posts, Mark's body was not bound or tied up," BPS said in a press release.

Dombroski was on the island to compete in a rugby competition with Saint Joseph's University, BPS said. He was last seen early Sunday morning at The Dog House, a bar in Devonshire, BPS said. Investigators used CCTV footage to track Dombroski's movements after leaving the bar; footage shows him walking alone, Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police James Howard said in a press conference Monday.

A forensic pathologist will conduct an autopsy Wednesday to determine the cause of death, Field-Lament said.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the Dombroski family along with Mark's teammates, classmates and friends," Saint Joseph's University said in a statement Tuesday. "Saint Joseph's students in need of counseling or ministry have been informed of available services. The circumstances of Mark's death are still under investigation by the [Bermuda Police Services]."

Officials said the incident is still under investigation.

