NEWS

Missing swimmer found along North Carolina beach

HOLDEN BEACH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in North Carolina have found a swimmer who went missing Sunday.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, officials discovered the swimmer's body around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday night, WWAY reports.

Holden Beach Police Chief Wallace Layne said the man in his 20s was reported missing around 3:30 p.m. from the east end of the beach. Police haven't released his name.

Officials with the Tri-Beach Fire Dept., the Coast Guard, Brunswick Co. Emergency Management, Brunswick Co. EMS, the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office and its helicopter, Coastline Rescue, Oak Island Water Rescue and a helicopter from Charleston all assisted in the search.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsmissing swimmerNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Conway: No meaningful information received in Trump Jr's meeting with Russian lawyer
Trump now says Russia-US Cyber Security unit can't happen
Donald Trump Jr.: Russian attorney offered info on Hillary Clinton during campaign
Iraqi PM declares victory over ISIS in Mosul
Trump 'absolutely did not believe' Putin's denial of election meddling, official says
More News
Top Stories
Crash downs power lines, closes Raleigh roadway
Back to school today for some students
Conway: No meaningful information received in Trump Jr's meeting with Russian lawyer
Woman injured in officer-involved shooting on I-40
Police: Man cuts woman with scissors, tries to rape her
Search underway for suspects who robbed Food Lion
Raleigh police seek public's help searching for burglar
Show More
Woman: Wendy's chicken nugget argument lead to attack
WATCH: Tennessee cyclist struck in hit-and-run
Triangle residents take advantage of 'brunch bill'
Teen bit in head by bear wakes up to "crunching sound"
Shifting sand could determine ownership of new island
More News
Photos
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
More Photos