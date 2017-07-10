Missing swimmer found along North Carolina beach

Authorities in North Carolina have found a swimmer who went missing Sunday.According to the U.S. Coast Guard, officials discovered the swimmer's body around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday night,reports.Holden Beach Police Chief Wallace Layne said the man in his 20s was reported missing around 3:30 p.m. from the east end of the beach. Police haven't released his name.Officials with the Tri-Beach Fire Dept., the Coast Guard, Brunswick Co. Emergency Management, Brunswick Co. EMS, the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office and its helicopter, Coastline Rescue, Oak Island Water Rescue and a helicopter from Charleston all assisted in the search.