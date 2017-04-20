Missing Tenn. student found, former teacher arrested

NEWS

Missing Tennessee student found, former teacher arrested

Elizabeth Thompson, 15, and Tad Cummins, 50. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigations )

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVD) --
Tad Cummins, the Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping his former student, Elizabeth Thomas, has been captured. Thomas was safely recovered in northern California, authorities confirmed.

A family lawyer said the pair was found at a commune. Elizabeth was unharmed, the lawyer said.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Department confirmed to ABC News on Thursday that it had located Cummins' vehicle. Siskiyou County is nestled in the northernmost part of California in the Shasta Cascade region along the Oregon border.

Cummins, 50, is accused of kidnapping 15-year-old Elizabeth on March 13, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Cummins was a teacher at Elizabeth's school in Culleoka, Tennessee, until he was fired in March, the TBI said, "in the wake of an ongoing investigation into alleged inappropriate contact he had with [Elizabeth] Thomas at the school earlier this year."

The state Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that Cummins "may have been abusing his role as a teacher to groom" the teen for some time, "in an effort to lure and potentially sexually exploit her."

Surveillance footage showed Elizabeth at a Walmart in Oklahoma with Cummins earlier this month.

Authorities have not said what charges the 50-year-old health sciences teacher may face.

Court papers filed recently in the girl's disappearance say she was afraid of the teacher and thought she would face repercussions at school if she resisted him.
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
