Missing woman, great-granddaughter traveling to NC found safe in Virginia

Barbara Briley, 71, and 5-year-old LaMyra Briley.

The search has ended for a missing woman and her 5-year-old great-granddaughter from New Jersey who vanished while driving to North Carolina for the Christmas holiday.

Police said Wednesday that the two have been found alive in Virginia.

Barbara Briley, 71, and her great-granddaughter La'Myra Briley had been missing since Christmas Eve.

The two were found safe and sound in a wooded area in Dinwiddie County.

The two left their home near Atlantic City on Saturday morning headed to see family in North Carolina.

Relatives had been on the road searching for the pair and clocking hundreds of miles up and down I-85.

