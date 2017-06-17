Mistrial declared after jury says it can't reach verdict in Bill Cosby case

Deadlocked jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial told a judge they cannot reach a verdict on charges he drugged and molested a woman in 2004.Judge Steven O'Neill has declared a mistrial in the case against the 79-year-old comedian.The charges involve Cosby's sexual encounter with Andrea Constand, 44, at his suburban Philadelphia home. Constand says Cosby gave her pills that made her woozy, then violated her. His lawyer says Cosby and Constand were lovers sharing a consensual moment of intimacy.Constand won a national title with the University of Arizona and played in a pro league in Europe before landing a job with Temple University women's basketball team. It was at Temple she met Cosby, a member of the board of trustees.Dozens of women have come forward to say Cosby had drugged and assaulted them, but this was the only case to result in criminal charges.Prosecutors now have four months to decide whether they want to retry the TV star or drop the charges.Each of the three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Cosby carries a maximum 10-year prison term, though the counts could be merged at sentencing if he is convicted.The case has already helped demolish his image as America's Dad, cultivated during his eight-year run as kindly Dr. Cliff Huxtable on the top-rated "The Cosby Show" in the 1980s and '90s.