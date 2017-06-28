  • BREAKING NEWS Watch live: Community Voices Town Hall - Counted Out: Giving Bright, Low-Income Students an Equal Chance
ABC11 TOGETHER

Cary mom praises disabled daughter's bus driver as he prepares to retire

EMBED </>More Videos

Mom praises disabled daughter's bus driver

By
CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
ABC11 Together is celebrating the kindness of a Wake County bus driver for disabled children.

Cary mom Amanda Boda reached out to ABC11 via Facebook when she found out her daughter's bus driver, Mr. Joe, is retiring.

When Boda welcomed her first child into the world everything seemed great until about 9 months in when her daughter Linnea suffered from seizures that came one after another. Boda would later come to find out Linnea suffered a stroke in the womb.

"The doctor decided to cut her brain in half," Boda said. "It's called a hemispherectomy. Basically, they kill the side of the brain that's causing the electrical impulses that causes seizures."

Some children might go on to have a typical life after.

"Linnea unfortunately didn't turn out that way," her mother said. "She can't walk. She can't talk. She feeds from a [gastronomy] tube."

Boda connects Linnea to her feeding tube as the 9-year-old rocks out to the beat of pop music - her favorite. Amanda has to place her faith on everyone her daughter depends on - like her bus driver, Mr. Joe, who plays tunes on the bus just to see her smile.
The girl spends over five hours a week on the bus, and it's why her mother is so grateful for the caring bus driver.

"The joy of the smiles they have on their faces when they see the bus pulling up, it's just heartwarming," Joseph "Mr. Joe" Griffin said.

"A lot of them are nonverbal, but you speak to them and if they don't recognize your voice they recognize you and smile. It's the smiles that they give you," he said.

It's those smiles that motivate him to get up at 2 a.m. for work.

He lets parents know what kind of moods their kids are in, and sends them text updates at stops if some drop offs take extra time. It's why Amanda was in tears when she found out he's retiring at the end of the week.
"He has a bond with all of them on the bus," Boda said. "They're like his own. He calls her Nae Nae in the morning when I bring her out "Nae Nae! Nae Nae's here!" I mean your heart just grows 10 times bigger."

"It was a joy, a real joy," Griffin said.

"We love you Mr. Joe," Boda said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsabc11 togetherCary
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ABC11 TOGETHER
Formerly homeless teen surprised by 'I Will Survive' singer
UNC Project Malawi saves lives abroad, improves health here
American Dance Festival celebrates 40 years in Durham
Home for slain soldier's family to be ready this fall
More abc11 together
NEWS
Mom angered with United Airlines after she says baby overheated during tarmac delay
Last-minute amendment saves funding for veteran cemetery
Trump to visit France on Bastille Day
Thieves fail at stealing ATM using van
More News
Top Stories
Driver, pregnant passenger rescued from submerged car
FBI, RPD helping in search of missing RDU worker
Rash of daylight home burglaries reported in Cary
Lawmakers override Cooper's budget veto
North Carolina's child welfare system getting overhaul
Appeals court rejects challenge to gay marriage-recusal law
Governor Cooper announces new Hurricane Matthew relief
Show More
Beauty queen dies after being set on fire by ex-boyfriend
Lucky ducks! NC firefighters save ducklings in drain
Police: Man helping lost toddler beaten, shamed
Time cover of Trump displayed in his golf clubs is fake
Human remains found inside Fayetteville home identified
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Campus safety a top priority for new NCCU chancellor
Governor Cooper announces new Hurricane Matthew relief
Rash of daylight home burglaries reported in Cary
More Video