NEWS

Woman shot in front of toddler daughter dies in 14-year-old son's arms

(Shutterstock file)

DETROIT, Michigan --
A Detroit woman, who was gunned down in her home on Father's Day, died in her 14-year-old son's arms, her family said.

Latrese Morris Dorsey, 42, was shot and killed on Sunday in front of her 4-year-old daughter, WSOC reported. Dorsey's sister, Megan Morris, said that the little girl was able to tell police what happened.

"She was old enough to tell everyone, 'My mom is dead. He killed my mom. My mom is shot,'" Morris said.


WXYZ in Detroit reported that Dorsey's teenage son was playing video games in his bedroom when the shooting occurred. Relatives told the news station that the boy did not realize the noises he heard were gunshots until his little sister ran to him for help.

He ran to the living room, where he found his mother dying.

"She took her last breaths in my nephew's arms," Morris told Fox 2.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Dorsey's ex-boyfriend, Earl Maxwell, was named a "person of interest" in the shooting and was taken into custody on Tuesday.



Morris told Fox 2 that her sister had moved on from the relationship, but that Maxwell, 38, couldn't let go.

Relatives told WXYZ that Maxwell threatened Dorsey just days before she was killed, saying that he if he couldn't get in touch with her, he would shoot her in the head.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsdeadly shootingfatal shootingmurderMichigan
Load Comments
NEWS
Jurors' names in Bill Cosby trial will be released
Stabbing of officer at Michigan airport being investigated as act of terrorism
Democrats seek suspension of Jared Kushner's security clearance, pending Russia probe
Durham PD: Robber forced family to take him shopping at Target
Police: One person dead in Fayetteville house fire
More News
Top Stories
Durham manhunt underway after man tried to shoot at group of girls, police say
Fayetteville parents arrested in January death of infant girl
Airport evacuated after officer seen bleeding from neck
Police: NC school custodian arrested on crack charges
Latest track puts remains of Cindy over NC this weekend
Fayetteville police arrest suspect in homicide case
Navy Seal testifies about wound during Bergdahl search
Show More
Authorities: Cocaine seized from home used as day care
Police: One person dead in Fayetteville house fire
Teen killed in fall down elevator shaft at hospital
Woman hurt in Durham hit and run
Durham PD: Robber forced family to take him shopping at Target
More News
Photos
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
More Photos