NEWS

Mother accused of trying to smother child has medical background

Maggie Dixon is accusing of trying to smother her one-year-old boy (Credit: WSOC)

CHARLOTTE --
A mother accused of trying to smother her 1-year-old boy with her hands and a pillow while at Levine Children's Hospital is scheduled to make her first appearance Tuesday afternoon in court.

Maggie Dixon, 32, faces attempted first-degree murder, and felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

READ MORE: MOTHER TRIES TO SMOTHER 1-YEAR-OLD AT HOSPITAL

Authorities said the child was in the hospital suffering from pneumonia.

WSCO reports Dixon, who was caught on surveillance video trying to smother her son, has a medical background as a respiratory therapist.

Reports show Dixon worked in the field from 2008 to 2011 but her license has expired.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Bill Croft, the executive director of the North Carolina Respiratory Board, taught at Sandhills Community College, where Dixon was one of his students.

"It's always a concern to me, you know...when a former student or a former colleague or anybody has a charge against them," Croft told WSOC. "It is a charge, not a conviction, so I'm holding out hope that, one, they find out there's not the issue that they charged her with and, if there is, then hopefully she gets help."

The child will be turned over to his father once he is released from the hospital.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newscrimechild abusecharlotte newsattempted murderCharlotte
Load Comments
NEWS
Russian jet 'came within several feet' of US plane
Woman charged after 20-year-old shot in Holly Springs
High surf danger means another day of NC beach warnings
Adele visits London firefighters after deadly tower blaze
More News
Top Stories
Raleigh man found with marijuana macaroons, popcorn
NC man arrested for assaulting handicapped woman
Tropical Storm Cindy expected in Gulf
Cumberland Co. close public health and dental clinics
High surf danger means another day of NC beach warnings
North Carolina burglary suspect beaten by homeowner
Police: Man critically injured in chainsaw attack
Show More
Rest home residents forced out by fire
Where is Andrea Yates now? Peek inside her secluded life
US sends bombers in show of force against N.Korea
Homeowner tapes up man who broke in
Storms bring flash flood threat to central NC
More News
Photos
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
More Photos