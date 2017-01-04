NEWS

Moore County man tells dispatcher why he shot son in face
Edward McLaughlin, 72 (image courtesy Moore County Sheriff's Office)

CARTHAGE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
We're learning more about what led a 72-year-old man to shoot his teenage son in the face. Edward McLaughlin is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Moore County deputies said McLaughlin was the one who called 911. In the call he tells dispatchers that his son was out of control as he asked them to send an ambulance.

"I let him back in here yesterday and he come in here doing the things I told him not to do," McLaughlin told dispatchers.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Heavenwood Drive early Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m. According to law enforcement, McLaughlin was waiting outside for deputies to arrive while his son, 18-year-old Michael McLaughlin was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

Neighbors told ABC11 that Edward McLaughlin was a good father and would never hurt his children.

DEPUTIES: MOORE COUNTY MAN SHOOTS 18-YEAR-OLD SON IN THE FACE

The Moore County Sheriff's Office said it has no previous complaints coming from McLaughlin's address but holidays are typically the time when domestic calls begin to increase.

"The holiday season is an emotional time for some, based off of their family support system or lack thereof," Chief Deputy Frank Rodriguez said. "That could be the catalyst for some of these problems we do see."

This shooting marks the second in Moore County just this year. Deputies say they're working to make sure these incidents don't become a trend for the New Year. A goal they say begins with community policing and relating to those they're sworn to serve and protect.

"We are parents, fathers, husbands. That goes back to that closeness and recognizing the importance of what we do and what we provide for the community," Rodriguez said.

Edward McLaughlin is being held at the Moore County Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond. His next court appearance is January 10.

Michael McLaughlin is expected to make a full recovery.

