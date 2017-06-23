NEWS

Moore County deputies involved in shooting with armed man

CARTHAGE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a domestic call in the 100 block of White Oak Street in Carthage on Friday. When they arrived, they were confronted by an armed man who pointed his weapon at one deputy, who then shot him once in the leg.

It happened about 7 p.m., Moore County Sheriff Neil Godfrey said. Two deputies were involved in the incident.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment with a gunshot wound to his left thigh.

The deputies were not injured.

As is standard in shootings involving law officers, the State Bureau of Investigations has been called in to review the case.

The suspect's name and condition were not immediately available.

