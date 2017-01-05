Moore County residents learn about hurricane buyouts

Some homeowners in Moore County are taking steps to rebuild their lives in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.They've waited months to see what'll happen next, and Wednesday night, they learned about a possible buyout from the government.Wednesday night's meeting at the Crain's Creek Fire Department just outside Vass was about getting help for residents in the area who were flooded out during Hurricane Matthew.But the meeting was also about helping the residents be prepared for the next flood.It was a packed house. Everyone in the crowd was a flood or storm victim. Nearly half of them can't get back into their homes.State and local emergency management officials said there are funds available for residents to either raise their homes, do a property buyout or rebuild and repair.Most of the residents live along or near the Little River. They are also downstream of the Woodlake Dam. It nearly breached during the hurricane and many residents say fixing the dam has to be part of the recovery here."In the past, every time there was some action up at the dam, they would open the flood gates, whatever, the water would rise a lot higher," said River Bend resident Paul VanCamp."I still feel like the dam is partially responsible because they did not upkeep and maintain those dams," said Linda Carneal, a resident who experienced flooding.Asked if she was now afraid to live downstream, Carneal said she was."Yes, I can't sleep," she said. "I'm afraid I will wake up in the water."