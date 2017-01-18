FRANKLIN COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --The North Carolina Highway Patrol said new charges have been filed against a driver in the hit-and-run death of a 7-year-old special-needs boy Monday night in Franklin County.
Alix Penelope Feild, 29, has been charged with felony death by motor vehicle and felony hit and run leaving the scene.
Troopers said Feild was driving a Buick that hit Ronnie Tanner Vick. The boy died at the scene about 9 p.m. on Darius Pearce Road, just east of US-401. That's an unincorporated Youngsville address, but the location is east of Wake Forest.
Franklin County deputies had already charged Feild with DWI and she posted a $5,000 bond Tuesday.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Tanner's family with funeral expenses.
