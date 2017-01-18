NEWS

More charges for woman in Franklin County child's hit-and-run death

Alix Penelope Feild (image courtesy Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Highway Patrol said new charges have been filed against a driver in the hit-and-run death of a 7-year-old special-needs boy Monday night in Franklin County.

Alix Penelope Feild, 29, has been charged with felony death by motor vehicle and felony hit and run leaving the scene.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Troopers said Feild was driving a Buick that hit Ronnie Tanner Vick. The boy died at the scene about 9 p.m. on Darius Pearce Road, just east of US-401. That's an unincorporated Youngsville address, but the location is east of Wake Forest.

ORIGINAL STORY: CHILD HIT AND KILLED IN FRANKLIN COUNTY

Franklin County deputies had already charged Feild with DWI and she posted a $5,000 bond Tuesday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Tanner's family with funeral expenses.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newscrashpedestrian struckchildren hit by carhit and runYoungsvilleWake Forest
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Child hit and killed in Franklin County
NEWS
Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to Face Congress in Confirmation Hearing
What Betsy DeVos Said About Guns in Schools and Grizzly Bears
Former President George HW Bush Admitted to ICU
President Obama's Advice to Trump in Final Press Conference
Obama Talks Chelsea Manning, WikiLeaks, Free Press in Final Press Conference
More News
Top Stories
Wake County woman who was sexually assaulted speaks out
Durham resident, 2 men hurt in shooting; charges filed
UNC president: Job candidates say no, citing HB2
Struggling Cary Towne Center pushes for revitalization
Newly released photos show severity of machete attack
Durham police arrest teen in parking lot murder
Some NC residents, hospitals worry over Obamacare repeal
Show More
Raleigh scientists team up to help treat military PTSD
Motorcycle chase ends with crash, Zebulon man's arrest
Driver crashes into two houses in southeast Raleigh
Man wanted in Spring Lake murder captured
Durham police investigate after 2 Duke students robbed
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Cargo plane crash kills dozens in Kyrgyzstan
Students hurt in crash with Wayne County school bus
PHOTOS: Durham's new national historic landmark
PHOTOS: Your pics of the winter storm
More Photos