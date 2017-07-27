More red light cameras coming to Fayetteville

Skibo and Red Tip roads

Owen and Village drives

Raeford and Hope Mills roads

Grove and B streets

Grove and Ramsey streets

Drivers in Fayetteville are being encouraged to mind the rules of the road with five new red light cameras to be installed as part of the city's red light safety program.The cameras become operational on August 1 at midnight with a week-long warning citation period. Violations will be issued starting August 8 at midnight.The cameras are being installed at the following intersections:City leaders say they hope the cameras will further efforts to stop drivers from running red lights. Around 333,621 violations have already been caught by the 10 currently existing cameras, and 96 percent of those violators did not receive a second citation.Installation of the cameras falls during National Stop on Red Week, from August 4-10. Proceeds from the red light safety program are donated to Cumberland County Schools.