NEWS

More than 70 injured in Long Island Rail Road crash at Atlantic Terminal
EMBED </>More News Videos

Dray Clark reports from the scene of an LIRR accident in Brooklyn

Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN, New York --
A Long Island Rail Road train crashed Wednesday morning at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn, leaving dozens injured.

There are 76 people with reported injuries. According to the New York City Fire Department, none of the injuries is life-threatening. The worst injury is a broken leg.

Stay on top of breaking news, download the ABC11 News App

According to the New York City Office of Emergency Management, the fire department reports that patients are being triaged with minor injuries. They are characterized as "walking wounded."

Sources told Eyewitness News in New York that the train was going too fast as it entered the station and struck the bumper at the end of the track.

PHOTOS: LIRR train crash aftermath


One witness also said the LIRR train failed to come to a complete stop on Track 6 at the Brooklyn station. Other witnesses reported hearing a loud boom.

As the train approached the end of station, witnesses said, and they slammed against something, many began to panic, and started screaming and crying.

One described the aftermath as "total pandemonium," with some people falling forward and others falling on top of each other, they said.

An estimated 600 people were on the train when the crash occurred. Passengers were moved to the street level after the wreck.



Tracks 5 and 6 are out of service for the investigation. The LIRR said there will be residual delays for trains en route to Atlantic Terminal.

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) is responding to the scene. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo arrived to survey the damage and plans to hold a news conference with MTA officials.



Cuomo said in comparison with the train derailment in Hoboken, this crash is not as severe. He called it a "relatively minor accident."

He said it is unclear what happened to the operator, and promised a full investigation.

N.J. Burkett describes scene at Atlantic Terminal after LIRR crash:
EMBED </>More News Videos

NJ Burkett, who was riding his own train to work and arrived 5 minutes after the crash, describes the scene

Related Topics:
newstrain derailmentNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Person dies in Orange County camper fire
Commuter Train Crashes in NYC; Over 100 Injured
Girl, 10, dies in skiing accident in Michigan
Pistol-packing granny scares off armed intruder
Black Box Suggests Mechanical, Pilot Error to Blame for Russian Military Plane Crash
More News
Top Stories
Will there be snow this week? ABC11 tracking the latest
Person dies in Orange County camper fire
Officer on leave after slamming girl to the ground
Watch: Senator Burr's granddaughter disses Joe Biden
Crash on I-95 north in Fayetteville causes major delays
Girl, 10, dies in skiing accident in Michigan
Man accused of firing shots at Guilford County deputy
Show More
14-year-old boy shot to death in North Carolina
Trump questions US intelligence as governing challenges loom
Omarosa Manigault Set to Join Trump's White House Staff
Sentencing begins for Charleston shooter Dylann Roof
Official: Manson alive amid report he's hospitalized
More News
Top Video
Crash on I-95 north in Fayetteville causes major delays
Watch: Senator Burr's granddaughter disses Joe Biden
Janet Jackson, husband welcome son Eissa Al Mana
Man accused of firing shots at Guilford County deputy
More Video