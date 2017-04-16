NEWS

Humble mother allegedly sends disturbing videos abusing her child

EMBED </>More News Videos

Humble woman was charged with child endangerment after allegedly sending disturbing pictures and videos abusing her 1-year-old son.

HUMBLE, Texas --
A Texas woman has been charged with child endangerment after allegedly sending disturbing pictures and videos abusing her 1-year-old son.

The boy's aunt, Ra'Neicha Broadnax, said she received videos and pictures from her nephew's mother, Jamelle Peterkin, showing the child being slapped, having a lighter held to his fingers, and a plastic bag put over his head.

Broadnax said it appears Peterkin sent the videos and images because the child's father had a new girlfriend.

According to the family, they began receiving messages containing the images and videos from Peterkin on April 13.

Broadnax said Peterkin threatened to harm the child if they didn't respond.

One of Peterkins alleged text messages read: "Sad that he that pressed to cheat after he just begged me to be his girlfriend. That's okay. We can keep playing. Let's see how bad y'all wanna be together," followed with a photo of the 1-year-old boy with a plastic bag tied around his head.

Peterkin was arrested and charged, according to the Harris County Clerk.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newschild abusechild endangermentHumble
Load Comments
NEWS
Police presence cause traffic delays on I-40 W
Manhunt underway in Cleveland for suspect who broadcast killing on Facebook: Police
April the giraffe gives birth before online audience
Cleveland police search for man in Facebook Live fatal shooting
More News
Top Stories
What's with all the smoke in the Triangle?
Cleveland police search for man in Facebook Live fatal shooting
Police presence cause traffic delays on I-40 W
Armed robbery reported at Durham hotel
Boy recovers after being hit by a racecar in Willis
Raleigh boy makes Easter baskets for children in need
NC boy who died at rotating restaurant identified
Show More
Birth stats out for April the giraffe's calf
Young driver knocks down power pole in Durham
Drunk Chihuahua found in DUI suspect's car
NC man tried meeting 13yo for sex, meets cops instead
Sanford 15-year-old charged with murder
More News
Top Video
What's with all the smoke in the Triangle?
Sanford 15-year-old charged with murder
Police presence cause traffic delays on I-40 W
Armed robbery reported at Durham hotel
More Video