  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Congressman David Price holds town hall meeting in Chapel Hill
NEWS

Mother sentenced to 5 years for kidnapping her own daughter

Debra Ann Matney (Credit: Catawba County )

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina --
A Lincolnton woman who made the mistake of talking while she and several others abducted her daughter has been sentenced.

Local media outlets report 41-year-old Debra Ann Matney was sentenced to at least five years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to charges including second-degree kidnapping and felony conspiracy.

Prosecutors say Matney and four others kidnapped her then-18-year-old daughter in 2015, covered the girl's face and drove her to multiple places to withdraw cash from her debit card.

Authorities say the girl identified her mother as one of her assailants after hearing her voice during the encounter. Matney told investigators she was "trying to teach her daughter a lesson."
Related Topics:
newskidnapcharlotte newsmother chargedCharlotte
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Intruder scaled fence to enter White House grounds Friday night
Person arrested after scaling White House fence
Firefighter injured battling Garner blaze
Obamas meet Bono for lunch in NYC
More News
Top Stories
Will central North Carolina see snow tomorrow?
Person arrested after scaling White House fence
Attempted robbery at Durham restaurant
4 displaced in Durham house fire
Human remains found near I-540 in Wake County
Firefighter injured battling Garner blaze
Twin blasts kill 40 in Syria's capital
Show More
Candlelight vigil remembers murdered mom
Furious rally sends Duke past rival UNC in ACC semis
Raleigh woman, pup, scarred after pit bull attack
How were Trump's first 50 days? Depends on who you ask
Police searching for man who robbed Raleigh bank
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Broken Faith -- abuse allegations at a western NC church
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum
More Photos