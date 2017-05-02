NEWS

Mother, son rescued from Cape Fear River in Harnett County

EMBED </>More News Videos

It happened on the Cape Fear River

HARNETT COUNTY (WTVD) --
Authorities in Harnett County had to rescue a mother and son from the Cape Fear River Tuesday morning.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of River Road in Fuquay-Varina.

Jana Anderson told ABC11 that she and her son, Ben, were out for a day of fishing, when his foot slipped on the riverbank and he fell into the water.

She said she did not think before she went in after him and the current took them down the river.

She reached him and said because he's been swimming since the age of 5, they managed to get to a point in the water where they could grab a tree branch and wait until help arrived.

"When we saw some debris lodged in the water I started yelling to go for it .. and we hung out on that tree until some wonderful people came along and rescued us," she said.

The mother told ABC11's Anthony Wilson that they are very thankful to the rescuers in Harnett County.

ABC11's Anthony Wilson interviewing the mother and son recused from the Cape Fear River in Harnett County Tuesday

Related Topics:
newswater rescueFuquay-Varina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Michael Slager to plead guilty in connection with killing of Walter Scott
Search resumes for 18-month-old swept away by floodwaters
Video shows two men fighting on flight to L.A.
Business owner arrested, calls fallen firefighter 'parasite'
Trump invites Philippine President Duterte to White House
More News
Top Stories
Driver not cited after driving through May Day protest
Apex school step team show marred by racist Snapchat post
Business owner arrested, calls fallen firefighter 'parasite'
Brothers shot in Harnett County drive-by
Calls about snake bites quadruple in North Carolina
Police need help finding gas station burglary suspect
$75 Mother's Day coupon from Bed Bath & Beyond is a scam
Show More
Must-see video: Car slams into gas pump
Who's nominated for Tony Awards this year?
Wake County School Board to consider changes
Low-income Garner residents defiant; new owners stay mum
UNC researchers make big discovery in HIV/AIDS research
More News
Top Video
Brothers shot in Harnett County drive-by
Love Triangle Gone Wrong: Woman stomps on car windshield
Must-see video: Car slams into gas pump
Wake County School Board to consider changes
More Video