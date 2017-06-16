NEWS

Motorcyclist dies after slamming into side of SUV

Motorcyclist dies after crashing on Highway 55 in Durham Thursday night (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Authorities in Durham are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.

It happened late Thursday night along southbound Highway 55 between Conway Drive and Cornwallis Road.

Police tell ABC11 that the driver of the motorcycle passed away from his injuries overnight, but they did not release his name.

Authorities said the motorcyclist was going at a high-rate of speed when he slammed into the side of an SUV.

The driver of the SUV was hit by glass, but is expected to be okay.

