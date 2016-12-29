Multiple charges for man in Raleigh hotel double murder

The victims were identified as April Lynn Holland, 22, and Dwayne Garvey, 27.

Police have released an image of these two suspects in the hotel.

Seaga Edward Gillard, 28

Heavy law enforcement outside the Americas Best Value Inn Crabtree in Raleigh

Brittany Jenzell Hooks, 27

A man charged in a double murder at a Raleigh hotel near Crabtree Valley Mall has been extradited to Wake County from Florida and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.Brandon Xavier Hill, 29, arrived at the Wake County jail Wednesday and appeared in court to face numerous charges, including:- First-degree murder, for which he could face the death penalty or life without parole- First-degree kidnapping- Assault by strangulation- First-degree forcible sex, for which he could face life without parole- First-Degree forcible rape, for which he could face life without parole- Robbery with a dangerous weaponHill is being held on no bond for the murder charge, and a $3 million bond on the other charges.His next court date is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 19Hill dyed his hair and went on the run after the double murder December 2 at the Americas Best Value Inn-Crabtree/Raleigh. The victims were identified as April Lynn Holland, 22, and Dwayne Garvey, 27.Soon after the killings, police released a surveillance photo of the two suspects in the case.Earlier this month, police arrested 28-year-old Seaga Edward Gillard and charged him with one count of murder in connection to the death of Holland. He was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.According to warrants, Holland - who was pregnant with her fourth child - was found shot to death in a hotel room. Garvey was found face down in a hallway near the lobby. Detectives said multiple shots were fired at the victims. Almost 10 shell casings were found.Friends said the couple was homeless and had been staying at the hotel for about a month.Hill led police on a multiple-county chase in early December but got away. He was later captured in Florida, the Raleigh Police Department said.Police say they found several powerful firearms, badges, and stolen Durham police uniforms in the car they recovered after the North Carolina chase.According to police, Brittany Jenzell Hooks, 27, was driving the vehicle involved in the chase. She was arrested and charged with felony speeding to elude and taken to the Wake County Detention Center.Hill's first-degree kidnapping and assault by strangulation charges stem from a separate incident on October 28.