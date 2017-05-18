NEWS

Multiple pedestrians hit in downtown New York

Witnesses: Speeding car crashes into crowd of people in New York's Times Square

NEW YORK CITY (WTVD) --
Rescue crews are on the scene of an accident at 44th and Broadway in the Times Square area of downtown New York City.

Multiple pedestrians were hit by a car that landed on its side on a sidewalk. At least one person was killed.



The driver - a man from the Bronx in his 20s - was arrested at the scene. He reportedly tried to get out of the car and run.

WABC-TV reports he has two prior DWI arrests.

Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.



The conditions of the people hurt are unknown. The car appeared to catch fire after crashing.

Times Square


The car came to rest with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lamppost and steel barriers intended to block vehicles from getting onto the sidewalk.

