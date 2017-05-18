Multiple pedestrians hit in downtown New York

Video shows a car smoking after it crashed into pedestrians in Times Square (Credit: @marc_palladino) https://t.co/tcUKLkWfZF pic.twitter.com/Chnl6XK513 — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) May 18, 2017

Times Square

Rescue crews are on the scene of an accident at 44th and Broadway in the Times Square area of downtown New York City.Multiple pedestrians were hit by a car that landed on its side on a sidewalk. At least one person was killed.The driver - a man from the Bronx in his 20s - was arrested at the scene. He reportedly tried to get out of the car and run.WABC-TV reports he has two prior DWI arrests.Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.The conditions of the people hurt are unknown. The car appeared to catch fire after crashing.The car came to rest with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lamppost and steel barriers intended to block vehicles from getting onto the sidewalk.