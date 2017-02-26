Multiple suspicious fires blaze through Robeson County

Fire officials are searching for the suspect or suspects who set 18 different fires in St. Pauls, NC on Saturday.The Robeson County wildfires started to spread around 10 a.m. Saturday, Big Marsh Fire Chief Alex Inman told ABC11.The fires destroyed an abandoned trailer and a barn between Oakland Road and Ballance Farm Road.North Carolina Forestry Services, two airplanes, a helicopter, four bulldozers and 10 local fire departments were needed to extinguish the raging fires.Inman said the fires weren't under control until 10:30 p.m.The fires were set intentionally, Inman said. NC Forestry is handling the investigation and looking into suspects.