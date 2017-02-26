NEWS

Multiple suspicious fires blaze through Robeson County

Eyewitness photo of the fire in St. Pauls (ABC11 Eyewitness)

ST. PAULS, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fire officials are searching for the suspect or suspects who set 18 different fires in St. Pauls, NC on Saturday.

The Robeson County wildfires started to spread around 10 a.m. Saturday, Big Marsh Fire Chief Alex Inman told ABC11.

The fires destroyed an abandoned trailer and a barn between Oakland Road and Ballance Farm Road.

North Carolina Forestry Services, two airplanes, a helicopter, four bulldozers and 10 local fire departments were needed to extinguish the raging fires.

Inman said the fires weren't under control until 10:30 p.m.

The fires were set intentionally, Inman said. NC Forestry is handling the investigation and looking into suspects.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newswildfirefire
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Actor Bill Paxton dies at age 61
Hoke County man charged with murder
This year's Oscars could be the show's most political
Actor Bill Paxton dies at age 61
More News
Top Stories
15-year-old shot when masked men storm Garner home
Actor Bill Paxton dies at age 61
Hoke County man charged with murder
Girl calls 911 after shooting her dad
Pickup truck plows into New Orleans parade crowd, 28 injured
1 hurt in Chapel Hill shooting
Woman shot inside Durham hotel; suspect arrested
Show More
Police: Man fired shots at security guards, strip club
Trump says he won't attend correspondents dinner
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum
Wayne County SWAT team rescues children during standoff
NC Central wins third MEAC regular season title in 4 years
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
More Photos