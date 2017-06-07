NEWS

Durham murder suspect grants ABC11 exclusive jailhouse interview

Devon Fowler is accused of shooting and killing a 7-year-old boy in Durham. Wednesday, he spoke exclusively with ABC11 (WTVD)

By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Devon Fowler, the man accused of shooting and killing a 7-year-old boy in Durham, wanted to speak exclusively with ABC11 to set the record straight on his whereabouts the night the child was shot.

Fowler, of Junction Road in Durham, is charged with murder and felony conspiracy in connection with 7-year-old Kamari Munerlyn's death.

"Are you responsible for shooting and killing Kamari Munerlyn?" ABC11 reporter Tim Pulliam asked, with a glass barrier between him and the accused murderer.

"Everybody know I am not responsible for it," Fowler replied. "His momma even know that. You feel what I'm saying?"

Fowler told ABC11 he was at a home across town when the shooting occurred. Kamari and nine adults and children were riding in an SUV that was shot up on Hillendale Road on Sunday.

The 7-year-old boy was the only one hit. He died later that day.

Fowler faced a judge Wednesday morning on the murder and conspiracy charges. Investigators believe he conspired with some other, unidentified men to carry out the attack.

Kamari's mother, Felicia Parker, has said all along she knew who shot Kamari. Fowler said he was shot by Parker's boyfriend not too long ago; he believes Parker is suggesting he is retaliating for that alleged incident.

Fowler says that is not true.

"I'm sorry for the loss, but I don't have anything to do with it," Fowler insisted. "I really don't."

Kamari's mother was not in court on Wednesday, but his father and paternal grandmother were there. They say there is tension between the two families.

They believe Kamari's mother was involved with a man who was the intended target.

"At the end of the day, she knows her role in this. She knows my role in this and she knows I'm not happy right now," Kamari's father, Theo Munerlyn, said. "The best place for us to be is...try to come together for our son but try to keep as far of a distance as we can for right now to keep the peace."



Police have not yet confirmed a motive for the shooting. It remains under investigation. More arrests are possible.

Kamari will be laid to rest next week.

