Music legend Gregg Allman dies at the age of 69

In this Nov. 9, 2011 file photo, singer Gregg Allman arrives at the 45th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, file)

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WTVD) --
Music legend Gregg Allman died Saturday in his Savannah home, publicists Ken Weinstein said.

Allman was an organist, singer for The Allman Brothers Band which helped spawn Southern rock.

Allman was 69.

Allman had cancelled some 2016 tour dates, announcing on Aug. 5 that he was "under his doctor's care at the Mayo Clinic" due to "serious health issues," the Associated Press reports.

Later that year, he canceled more dates citing a throat injury. And in March 2017, he canceled performances for the rest of the year.

Born in Nashville, Tennessee, the rock star is known for his long blond hair was raised in Florida by a single mother after his father was shot to death. Allman idolized his older brother, Duane, eventually joining a series of bands with him. Together they formed the nucleus of The Allman Brothers Band.

The original band featured extended jams, tight guitar harmonies by Duane Allman and Dickey Betts, rhythms from a pair of drummers and the smoky blues-inflected voice of Gregg Allman. Songs such as "Whipping Post" and "Midnight Rider," helped define what came to be known as Southern rock and opened the doors for such stars as Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Marshall Tucker Band.

The Associated Press Contributed to this article.

