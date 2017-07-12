NEWS

Myrtle Beach now enforcing midnight curfew for kids under 17

(Shutterstock file photo)

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (WTVD) --
A new curfew for anyone under the age of 17 is officially in effect in Myrtle Beach.

The curfew - which starts at midnight, an hour earlier than the previous time - was passed by the city council Tuesday, according to Myrtle Beach's newspaper The Sun News.

It includes multiple exceptions, but minors on public property at night will no longer be able to avoid punishment by saying they were sent out on an errand by a parent, the newspaper reports.

Police officers will also be able to stop and question anyone that looks about 17-years-old.

The earlier curfew is reportedly one of several new policies Myrtle Beach has put in place following a rash of shootings last month.

