NEWS

Mystery object falls from sky onto NC pastor's car

EMBED </>More Videos

A mystery object fell from the sky and landed in Monroe, NC (WTVD)

MONROE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
There is quite a mystery in Monroe, North Carolina after a two-pound metal object fell from the sky onto a pastor's vehicle.

Pastor Christopher Griffin said that his vehicle was parked in his church parking lot when the object fell.

Griffin posted the images on Facebook, and now hundreds of people are weighing in on what it might be.

An astronomer at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences said it's probably not an object from space.

The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsFAAchurchfacebook
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Woman killed in Fayetteville car crash
2-year-old boy survives falls from second-story window
UK reduces terror threat level from 'critical' to 'severe'
Man in custody over killing 2 in Oregon incident involving hate speech
More News
Top Stories
Woman killed in Fayetteville car crash
Suspect in custody after fatal Virginia police shooting
2 men arrested after forcing alligator to drink beer
2-year-old boy survives falls from second-story window
Lawyer: Kushner stands ready to talk to investigators
VIDEO: Massive blue whale washes ashore in California
Nurses: Officials withheld women's abnormal test results
Show More
Zbigniew Brzezinski, Carter's security adviser, dead at 89
Your pool not open this weekend? This may be why
2 young children found dead in hot car in Texas
Raleigh townhouse fire displaces 19
6 people implicated in rash of Wayne County break-ins
More News
Top Video
Woman killed in Fayetteville car crash
2 men arrested after forcing alligator to drink beer
Field of honor a breathtaking Memorial Day reminder
Raleigh townhouse fire displaces 19
More Video