Mystery object falls from sky onto NC pastor's car

MONROE, North Carolina (WTVD) --There is quite a mystery in Monroe, North Carolina after a two-pound metal object fell from the sky onto a pastor's vehicle.
Pastor Christopher Griffin said that his vehicle was parked in his church parking lot when the object fell.
Griffin posted the images on Facebook, and now hundreds of people are weighing in on what it might be.
An astronomer at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences said it's probably not an object from space.
The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating.
