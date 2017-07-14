NEWS

Access to 'Shelly Island' reopened after Navy investigates military ordnance

images of the object that washed up on Shelly Island courtesy of Dare County Emergency Management.

BUXTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Dare County Emergency Management has reopened access to the new island that's popped up at Cape Hatteras' Cape Point after it was temporarily blocked off because of an investigation into a military device that could be unexploded ordnance.

The sand bar is known as Shelly Island and is about a mile long.

The U.S. Navy's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit team leader from Little Creek, Virginia gave the all clear on Friday evening.

Shelly Island has been making headlines since popping up earlier this summer.

The military bomb disposal team checked out the object, which is heavily encrusted with marine growth and had clearly been in the water for some time.

The EOD unit determined that the item was a World War II-era training ordnance. The item is being taken to Virginia for further examination and disposal.

"The National Park Service appreciates the U.S. Navy's and U.S. Coast Guard's role in keeping park visitors and nearby vessels safely away from the unidentified item while it was being examined and removed by the EOD unit," said Outer Banks Group Superintendent David Hallac. "We also appreciate our partnerships with the Dare County Sheriff's office, Hatteras Island Rescue Squad, and N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission in keeping everyone safe."

The island is separated from Hatteras Island by a few hundred feet of water, which is no more than 5 feet deep at low tide.

Experts say the island could continue to grow, or it could suddenly vanish with the next big storm.



MORE: Warning about new island that popped up along North Carolina coast
EMBED More News Videos

Warning about new island on NC coast

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsWorld War IImilitarynorth carolina newsHatteras Island
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Shifting sand could determine ownership of new island
Warning about new island that popped up along NC coast
NEWS
Search continues for suspect who shot at Cumberland Co. deputy
Chilling details emerge in Pennsylvania killing spree
US forces killed emir of ISIS-K: Pentagon
Remembering victims of military plane crash
More News
Top Stories
Wade Ave bridge work means weekend detours in Raleigh
Sanford woman charged with murder in shooting of 'intruder'
Cyclist hit by truck in Durham
Scam targeted NC State students
Johnston County Sheetz hit by skimming scheme
Reward offered in series of Fayetteville robberies
Woman escapes rapist in Durham
Show More
Teen posts 'I love you so much' after allegedly killing mom
Appeals court: NC board's prayer practice is unconstitutional
Man shot during Durham home invasion, suspects sought
Cary man facing child rape charges
Search continues for suspect who shot at Cumberland Co. deputy
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
More Photos