Mystery: Who hit and killed an Orange County family's dog?

The Fisher family thinks a delivery driver struck their dog in their driveway.

By
ORANGE COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
An Orange County family said they believe a truck driver hit and killed their young dog while making a delivery to their home.

The delivery company told the family the driver who left the package said he never saw the dog or the kennel it was tied to.

Brittany Fisher, the dog's owner, said that's virtually impossible.

The dog's enclosure is right next to the driveway and a couple of feet from where the heavy package was left Tuesday afternoon.

"There's no way that he could have possibly pulled in my driveway and not seen the dog or the kennel," Fisher told ABC11.

The delivery company told ABC 11 on Friday that it takes the allegation "very seriously" and is looking into what happened to see whether it may have been involved.

The kennel the pet was tied to is visible near the driveway of the Orange County home.



Fisher said at first she didn't connect the two. But when the veterinarian told her the badly broken back leg and collapsed lungs were likely caused by a large vehicle, she had an epiphany.

"I couldn't think of anything because no one was home. The driveway was completely open," Fisher said.

She added, "And then it hit me - the delivery truck."
The mixed-breed boxer had become a close companion to Fisher's 8-year-old daughter, Sadie.

That relationship is forever enshrined in family film and pictures.

"I have videos of her riding her bike with her, chasing her, loving on her," Fisher said wiping away tears. "She was the most playful dog and very loving. She never barked. She was never aggressive."
