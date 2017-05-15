The Rev. William Barber will provide details about his plans after he steps down as president of the North Carolina chapter of the NAACP to concentrate on a poor people's campaign.Barber will hold a news conference Monday about his plans for the campaign, which will be organized in 25 states and Washington, D.C. He announced his plan last week to step down after 12 years as president in June, several months ahead of when his term ends in October.The 53-year-old Barber will remain on the NAACP's national board of directors. He also will remain as pastor of Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro.The news conference will be held at Davie Street Presbyterian Church in Raleigh.