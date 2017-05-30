EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2049959" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston police are still looking for a motive in a deadly attack involving an "edged weapon."

"I heard someone say help."Manar al Quraishi heard pleas for help coming from the parking lot of his southwest Houston apartment complex just before 2 a.m.When he looked outside, he saw a naked man who was nearly decapitated. The victim had a massive wound on his neck."I see a person on the ground, and face up, and no clothes," al Quraishi said.Police said the attack may have happened in the victim's car. Evidence tags mark what appear to be blood stains on the back door.The car was taken by police to search for clues, hoping it will lead to the person who committed this murder.The victim lives in the complex, but not near the murder scene.A family member has identified the victim as 25-year-old Byiringiro Mupenzi. He was originally from the Congo and has lived in the U.S. for four years.As police continue their search for the killer, those who live near the crime scene are worried for their safety."It is dangerous for us because we are getting off late at work, and it's so dangerous," resident Mario Vazquez said.We are told the victim's brother was on his way from San Antonio and hopes to learn more when he gets here.There are also many security cameras in the complex, and that is something that police are looking at now.