NEWS

Naked man found partially decapitated at apartments in SW Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

The victim was found by police at the Santa Clara Apartments in the 6100 block of Marinette near Fondren.

HOUSTON, Texas --
"I heard someone say help."

Manar al Quraishi heard pleas for help coming from the parking lot of his southwest Houston apartment complex just before 2 a.m.

When he looked outside, he saw a naked man who was nearly decapitated. The victim had a massive wound on his neck.

"I see a person on the ground, and face up, and no clothes," al Quraishi said.

Police said the attack may have happened in the victim's car. Evidence tags mark what appear to be blood stains on the back door.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The car was taken by police to search for clues, hoping it will lead to the person who committed this murder.

The victim lives in the complex, but not near the murder scene.

EMBED More News Videos

Houston police are still looking for a motive in a deadly attack involving an "edged weapon."


A family member has identified the victim as 25-year-old Byiringiro Mupenzi. He was originally from the Congo and has lived in the U.S. for four years.

As police continue their search for the killer, those who live near the crime scene are worried for their safety.

"It is dangerous for us because we are getting off late at work, and it's so dangerous," resident Mario Vazquez said.

We are told the victim's brother was on his way from San Antonio and hopes to learn more when he gets here.

There are also many security cameras in the complex, and that is something that police are looking at now.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newshomicide investigationmurderbody foundman killedHouston
Load Comments
NEWS
Zookeeper killed by tiger is remembered as a 'shining light'
Cleveland police officer who killed Tamir Rice fired after rule violations
Congress expands Russia investigation to include Trump's personal attorney
US to test 1st ICBM intercept system amid North Korean provocations
Principal calls black doll hanging from school building 'offensive'
More News
Top Stories
Principal calls black doll hanging from school building 'offensive'
Deep cuts to Medicaid: What Trump's budget means for NC
32 arrested at NC General Assembly during NAACP protest
Sampson County storm damage blamed on straight-line winds
1500 block of Capital Blvd. closed for water line repair
Marginal risk for severe weather Tuesday
Alligator hunting under consideration in N.C.
Show More
Hepatitis B, C on rise in North Carolina
Trump's communications director resigns
3 arrested, burglarized Clayton police chief's home
Chief: Cary officer returned fire, killing burglary suspect
Former Panama dictator Manuel Noriega dies at 83
More News
Top Video
Sampson County storm damage blamed on straight-line winds
32 arrested at NC General Assembly during NAACP protest
Yep, that happened: Alligator found in bottom of pool
Former Panama dictator Manuel Noriega dies at 83
More Video