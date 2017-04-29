NASA employee arrested on child pornography charge

HOUSTON, Texas --A NASA employee arrested in the parking lot of the Johnson Space Center in Houston is now facing a federal child pornography charge.
According to his criminal indictment, 32-year-old Sean Lillibridge is accused of accessing child pornography at least once on or around March 14, 2015.
Authorities have identified a hard drive Lillibridge allegedly owned that will be used as evidence against him.
ABC11's sister station in Houston, KTRK, reached out to Lillibridge's family and attorney, but have not heard back yet.
Lillibridge has no other criminal history.
Report a Typo