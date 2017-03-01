  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Nash County chase ends in fiery crash

The SUV caught fire (image courtesy Nash County Sheriff's Office)

RED OAK, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Nash County Sheriff's Office says a high-speed chase that started on I-95 Tuesday ended in a fiery crash.

It began when a deputy tried to pull over an SUV for a traffic violation. Instead of stopping, the Nissan took off.

The chase reached speeds of 120 miles per hour before it left the interstate onto Highway 43 north through Red Oak and ended just south of the Journigan's Food Store on highway 43. That's where the Nissan left the road, went through a field, and then hit a large bale of hay before catching fire.

The SUV caught fire (image courtesy Nash County Sheriff's Office)


The two men in the SUV got out and ran, but were quickly captured. Deputies said the Nissan was stolen from Jacksonville, Florida.

"These two individuals put numerous lives in jeopardy running at the high rates of speeds they were traveling. I am so thankful that no one was injured in this pursuit. The only thing that was lost or damaged was a vehicle and a hay bale, both replaceable," said Captain Todd Wells with the Nash County sheriff's Office.

Paul Jackson Wright and Paul Anthony Mason, both of Jacksonville, face a slew of charges.

Paul Jackson Wright and Paul Anthony Mason

