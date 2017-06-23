Nash County deputies find 35 pounds of pot in car

Charlie Nguyen

A California man is charged after the Nash County Sheriff's Office says he was stopped on Interstate 95 with 35 pounds of marijuana in his car.Deputies said they got suspicious after stopping 53-year-old Charlie Nguyen for alleged traffic violation Wednesday on Interstate 95 Northbound near the Halifax County line.Nguyen gave them consent to search his car and the marijuana was found in vacuum sealed packages.Deputies said Nguyen, of Midway City, California, was driving from California to Connecticut when he was stopped.He's charged with trafficking marijuana by transportation, trafficking marijuana by possession, and maintaining a vehicle for the sale of controlled substances.He was placed into Nash County Jail under a $50,000 bond.