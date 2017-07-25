NEWS

Nash County Sheriff's Office says it is searching for a possible downed airplane

MIDDLESEX, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Nash County Sheriff's Office says deputies are searching for a possible downed airplane Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office said it got a call about 6:45 p.m. air traffic control in Washington, DC, that a pilot heard an "ETL," which is a distress signal coming from the area of NC 231 and Buck Deans Road.

Authorities are searching that area.

When deputies arrived on scene, they said they could smell an odor that smelled like airplane fuel.

Two adults in the area reported hearing a plane - and then not hearing it anymore.

A child in the area told authorities that they saw a plane making a hard right turn.

Officials are working with the Civil Air Patrol and National Guard to try to do some flyovers to help in the search.

A command center has been set up at Middlesex Church of God at NC 231 and Highway 97.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

