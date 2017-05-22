NEWS

National EMS Week: Do you know CPR?

Wake County celebrated National EMS Week with an open house at Station 1 in downtown Raleigh Monday.

"I really think that everybody needs to learn about them and encourage their jobs because we really need them," said Jordan Hester, who attended the open house.

First responders demonstrated how to perform CPR and also provided blood pressure screenings. And that's not all.

"We're talking a little bit about healthy foods and healthy diets," said Wake Co EMS Assistant Chief Jeffrey Hammerstein.

A big focus was on CPR.

"That's one of the times where those few critical minutes before we get there, the help from the public, makes a big difference in giving somebody their best chance for a good outcome," Assistant Chief Hammerstein said.

Last year, Wake Co EMS saved 91 people experiencing cardiac arrest.

Isabela Zawistowska joined the CPR demonstration.

"If someone's struggling anyone can do CPR and save a life," she said.

