6-month-old North Carolina girl in critical condition; parents charged

Steven Dean and Morgan Conn (Cleveland County Detention Center)

SHELBY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A 6-month-old North Carolina girl is in critical condition at a Charlotte hospital and deputies have charged the infant's parents with child abuse.

Investigators said that on March 24, the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office was called to Carolinas Medical Center to investigate what doctors believed to be a case of child abuse, WSOC reports.

After speaking with doctors, deputies obtained a warrant for a home in Shelby.

Authorities then arrested the baby's father, 34-year-old Steven Dean, and mother, 34-year-old Morgan Conn.

The couple were both charged with felony child abuse and placed under $150,000 bond.

The child remains at the hospital in critical condition, details surrounding her injuries have not been released.

Other children in the home have been placed in the custody of the Department of Social Services, according to WSOC.

