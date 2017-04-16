FORT FISHER, North Carolina --As part of a $10 million expansion and renovation of the N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher, officials are considering a perch where visitors could observe the environment surrounding the state-run facility.
Aquarium director Peggy Sloan tells The StarNews of Wilmington that building upward would give visitors a view of the aquarium's outside "exhibit," which includes osprey, pelican, and ibis.
No official plans have been drawn, but the upward expansion also is being considered for a practical reason: the aquarium is surrounded by wetlands and protected areas.
The aquarium was built in 1976 as the Marine Resource Center. It's been 15 years since the aquarium underwent a two-year, $17.5 million expansion that tripled its size.
Report a Typo