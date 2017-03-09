NEWS

North Carolina school bus driver charged after kicking 12-year-old off at random bus stop

Maria Sanchez (Iredell County Sheriff Office)

IREDELL COUNTY --
An Iredell County bus driver has been charged for dropping off a 12-year-old boy at a random stop along the way to school Wednesday morning, official said.

Maria Sanchez, 43, of Statesville was charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

WSOC reports the bus was headed to East Middle School around 7:30 a.m., and deputies said the student was misbehaving when Sanchez kicked him off the bus near Bellfarm Road and Skyland Drive - about four miles away from the school.

Deputies said the boy had no idea where he was and ended up knocking on the door of a stranger's home. The homeowner called for help.

The boy's parents and the Iredell County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene, officials said.

The school district is calling the allegation unacceptable and told Channel 9 that the driver has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

Sanchez was held in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $2,000 secured bond. Her court date is May 1.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsschool busNorth Carolina
Load Comments
NEWS
Marines arrive in Syria to provide artillery support in fight against ISIS
Jon Huntsman accepts nomination of Russia ambassadorship
Pilot dies in small plane crash in Apex
'Serious' health, safety concerns at immigration detention facility
More News
Top Stories
House panel OKs health bill, but industry groups say no
Parents upset as Wake Schools proposes bell changes
2,600 Fort Bragg soldiers to join fight against ISIS
Pilot dies in small plane crash in Apex
NC lawmakers looking for ways to curb drunk driving
Teen killed mother 'Because I felt like it'
Mental illness not unusual in horrific family crimes
Show More
DA seeks state probe after AP report on church abuse
Chapel Hill Police arrest man who robbed downtown bank
Police respond to deadly officer-involved shooting in Charlotte
Duke survives Clemson, 79-72, advances in ACC Tournament
Gruesome crime scenes take toll on first responders, too
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Broken Faith -- abuse allegations at a western NC church
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum
More Photos