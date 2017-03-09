An Iredell County bus driver has been charged for dropping off a 12-year-old boy at a random stop along the way to school Wednesday morning, official said.Maria Sanchez, 43, of Statesville was charged with misdemeanor child abuse.reports the bus was headed to East Middle School around 7:30 a.m., and deputies said the student was misbehaving when Sanchez kicked him off the bus near Bellfarm Road and Skyland Drive - about four miles away from the school.Deputies said the boy had no idea where he was and ended up knocking on the door of a stranger's home. The homeowner called for help.The boy's parents and the Iredell County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene, officials said.The school district is calling the allegation unacceptable and told Channel 9 that the driver has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.Sanchez was held in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $2,000 secured bond. Her court date is May 1.