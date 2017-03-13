NEWS

North Carolina child found alive after parents were shot to death

LONG VIEW, North Carolina --
Police are investigating why a couple was found dead inside an apartment in a Catawba County town.

Multiple media organizations report that the deaths early Sunday in a Long View apartment have led investigators to say they believe it was a murder suicide.

Authorities responded to a report of an assault and shooting around 1 a.m. and found Marquis Lineberger and Shanice Williams dead inside one apartment. A young child also in the residence wasn't hurt.

Police said they recovered a handgun and hope to release more details about the case on Monday.
