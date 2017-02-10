David Alan Andrews

Police are searching for a Fayetteville contractor who reportedly takes on jobs without doing the work. David Alan Andrews is charged with obtaining property under false pretenses and failure to work after being paid.Hope Mills homeowner Shirley Fields says she hired Andrews in July 2016. She paid Andrews' construction company, Carolina Builders INC, more than $5,000 to get started on the job. Shirley wanted Andrews to extend her current screened-in porch."We knew someone that had used him, we felt very safe about that," Shirley explained. "He was so kind and caring and I said 'oh my, we got the right one.'"That sense of safety disappeared after Andrews began ignoring Shirley's phone calls. Shirley's husband is undergoing dialysis and the couple was hoping to have the porch completed in time for the summer."I called him and he said, 'well we're getting the materials together'. And I said 'OK, but we wanted to use it before the summer was gone.' So then the next time I called, nobody would answer. I left a message on the machine, 'this is Shirley Fields please call me back. I want to know where you are and what you're doing. Is there something else we need to do?' No answer. Now we're getting into late September, early October and I'm not getting any phone calls back," Shirley said.Six months after signing the contract, there was still no sign of Andrews.Carol Givens also says Andrews owes her money. She hired Carolina Builders INC back in 2015 and gave him an $8,258 deposit for a full kitchen remodel. She said Andrews did the demo, but that was about it. She said Andrews agreed to refund her $7,000 since the job never got done, she Givens said she never saw the money.I reached out to Andrews via email, phone, and even went to his Fayetteville office, but there was no sign of him. After I emailed him, Shirley said Andrews did reach out to her and claimed he was going to refund her the money, but so far she's not gotten any refund.The Fayetteville Police Department is looking for David Alan Andrews. They posted this on the Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestopper Twitter and Facebook page:A representative with the Fayetteville Police Department said:It is important to do your research before getting into business with anyone, regardless of how the person may appear.