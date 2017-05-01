NC DMV will now produce 'REAL IDs'

One document that proves identity, such as a birth certificate, valid U.S. passport, or immigration documents;

One document that confirms their Social Security number, such as a Social Security card or W-2 form;

Two documents that establish residency in North Carolina, such as a utility bill, vehicle registration card, or bank statement.

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will start producing "REAL IDs" Monday.They are optional license or ID cards that meet security requirements of the federal REAL ID Act.Starting in October 2020, the Transportation Security Administration and other agencies will require a REAL ID for commercial air travel and access to federal buildings, military installations and nuclear facilities."Beginning October 1, 2020, TSA and all other federal agencies will begin looking for Real IDs," said Patrice Bethea with the NC DMV. "Luckily, citizens of North Carolina will not have to get a REAL ID, but they can still provide additional forms of federally-accepted identification to board a commercial airplane or to enter a federal facility or military base."According to a news release sent by the NCDOT, anyone without a REAL ID will still be able to board flights and enter federal facilities, but they will need to provide additional identification along with their standard license.To apply, you must visit a driver license office and provide:For more info: