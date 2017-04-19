Authorities in North Carolina say a farmer preparing his field for planting found a man's body.Pitt County Sheriff Neil Elks told local media outlets that a farmer called sheriff's deputies on Tuesday. Elks said it appears the man's body had been in the field for more than 30 days. The field was located near Winterville.Elks said they found identification with the body and they are trying to contact that man's family. The sheriff said coolers, pillows, and other items found nearby indicate the man was homeless and living nearby.The sheriff said members of a nearby church had given a homeless man in the area food in the past and is asking anyone who may have come in contact with him to please call deputies.