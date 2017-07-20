NEWS

North Carolina father indicted in hammer attack on young son

Ramel Shabal Daye (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Detention Center)

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina --
A North Carolina grand jury has indicted a man after authorities say he hit his young son in the head several times with a hammer.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Ramel Shabal Daye is jailed under a $1 million bond for attempted first-degree murder. Online jail records don't say if he has an attorney.

According to police, Tremel Daye was attacked in October 2016, when he was 9 years old. He was treated at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for severe head wounds.

Court records show a Forsyth Superior Court judge has ordered that Daye to be taken to Central Regional Hospital in Butner, where doctors will determine if he has the mental capacity to stand trial. No trial date has been set.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsarrestindictmentWinston-Salem
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Thousands of roaches pour out of manhole, invade neighborhood
Spring Lake to spray for mosquitoes
Sessions to 'continue' as attorney general despite Trump's regrets
Fayetteville man fears for daughter, who is still missing
More News
Top Stories
Driver killed after crashing into bridge along I-540
Family demands answers after kicked off JetBlue flight
Ryan Seacrest to host 'American Idol' on ABC
Fayetteville man fears for daughter, who is still missing
Waterspout makes landfall as tornado along NC coast
Brier Creek boom continues with Harris Teeter 'with a bar'
Smoke billows from hay fire at NC State
Spring Lake to spray for mosquitoes
Show More
Latest train-car crash shows need for railroad respect
The rise and fall of OJ Simpson
Time to crank up the AC! Hot temps moving in
McCain diagnosed with brain tumor after blood clot removed
Raleigh puts best foot forward for MLS; is it enough?
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
More Photos