NEWS

NC flags lowered to half-staff for slain prison officer

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Department of Public Safety says a sergeant at Bertie Correctional Institution has died following an assault by an inmate (WTVD)

By
WINDSOR, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Governor Roy Cooper ordered state flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of a sergeant killed at Bertie Correctional Institution.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says a The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says a sergeant at Bertie Correctional Institution has died following an assault by an inmate for first-degree murder in Cumberland County.

Crisis counselors are meeting with employees at Central Prison in Raleigh and other facilities around the state Thursday.

READ THE ORIGINAL STORY HERE

The assault happened around 5:30 Wednesday evening. Sergeant Callahan died about an hour later despite attempts to resuscitate her.

Inmate Craig Wissink, 35, is being investigated in connection with the sergeant's death.

Governor Roy Cooper offered his condolences on Thursday.

"I'm deeply saddened by this tragedy," Cooper said in a statement. "This reminds us of the risks that law enforcement, including correctional officers, take every day to protect us."

The department requested that the State Bureau Investigation conduct a full investigation into the sergeant's death.

Callahan, of Edenton, has been with the department since January 2012. She was promoted to sergeant in February 2016.

Wissink has been in prison since April 2004. He was convicted in a home-invasion style robbery in which a man died from a shotgun blast to the chest.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsprisonwoman killedofficer killed
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Cumberland Co murderer suspected of killing prison officer
NEWS
GOP tries to buy more time for funding bill negotiations
United reaches 'amicable' settlement with doctor dragged off flight
Digital Dangers: Predators lurking beyond your screen
Police: Man fondled female student inside UNC library
Caitlyn Jenner felt like a 'punching bag' in marriage to Kris Jenner
More News
Top Stories
Digital Dangers: Predators lurking beyond your screen
Police: Man fondled female student inside UNC library
NC House passes revised HB13 to lower K-3 class sizes
U.S. Marshals: Fugitive sex predator possibly in NC
Doctor dragged off flight reaches settlement with United
Hurricane Matthew victims hit again
NC lawmakers OK limiting lawsuits against hog farms
Show More
Duke Energy aims to cut coal despite Trump push
Man pleads guilty to breaking 78-year-old veteran's jaw
2 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan
Man kicked off flight for using bathroom before takeoff
Cumberland Co murderer suspected of killing prison officer
More News
Top Video
Fort Bragg soldiers return home from deployment
Hurricane Matthew victims hit again
2 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan
ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
More Video