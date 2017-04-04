MOUNT HOLLY, North Carolina (WTVD) --One North Carolina teenager has been arrested and accused of murdering a 14-year-old girl.
WSOC reports, Darvon Malik Fletcher was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Taylor Sorera Smith.
Police said Smith was found in a park Monday afternoon.
Authorities said the shooting happened about 3 p.m. in River Street Park in Mount Holly, which is 12 miles northwest of Charlotte.
Smith was shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
