Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
BREAKING NEWS
Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Full Story
Email
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
ROY COOPER
NC Governor's Inauguration Special from ABC11
Email
Special coverage of Gov. Roy Cooper's inaguration (WTVD)
WTVD
Sunday, January 08, 2017 09:56PM
An hour-long special from ABC11 of highlights from Roy Cooper's inauguration as North Carolina governor and details on how the event was moved last-minute.
news
roy cooper
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROY COOPER
Cooper presses Medicaid stance in inaugural address
Gov. Roy Cooper's Inauguration Ball held Friday night
PHOTOS: Governor's Inaugural Ball
Court delays law that takes power from Governor Cooper
NEWS
Suspect in U.S. Consulate Shooting Is American, Mexican Officials Say
4 Killed, at Least a Dozen Wounded In Jerusalem Truck Attack, Officials Say
Victims of Fort Lauderdale Attack Include 'Joyful' Great-Grandmother, Globe-Trotting Husband
Airports Boost Security After Fort Lauderdale Shooting
Top Stories
Threat of black ice looms as temps drop further
School, business closings and delays information center
Dog rescued from icy pond in Orange County
2017 Golden Globe winners and nominees
No. 14 North Carolina rolls past rival NC State 107-56
Thousands without power in freezing weather
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Super-low temperatures mean risk of broken pipes
Missing hikers rescued in Haywood County
Former Iranian leader Rafsanjani dead at age 82
Latest road condition information
Send us your snow photos
