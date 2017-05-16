NEWS

NC high school teacher accused of raping a student

Jeb Bass was arrested Monday (Credit: WSOC)

CATAWBA COUNTY, North Carolina --
A Catawba County high school teacher and coach is accused of several sex offenses with a student, WSOC reports.

Deputies arrested Jeb Stuart Bass Monday night, charging him with one count of statutory rape and one count of sexual offense with a student.

Bass is a teacher at Fred T. Foard High School. The school district said he has been a social studies teacher at the school since August 2014.



Bass also served as an assistant boys' basketball and assistant football coach, according to Catawba County Schools.

Catawba County Schools Superintendent Dr. Matthew Stover suspended Bass with pay pending the outcome of the investigation. Stover said he will notify Bass that he intends to recommend to the Catawba County Board of Education that Bass will be dismissed and suspended without pay until such time as the board rules on Stover's recommendation.

It's not clear if the alleged sex offenses happened on campus.

Bass appeared in court on Tuesday where a judge raised his bond from $36,000 to $75,000.


