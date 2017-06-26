Authorities say a neighbor of a North Carolina man who had just been assaulted and robbed during a home invasion shot in the direction of the suspects, killing a suspect.Chief Deputy Brad Stanley of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office tells local media that at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday a break-in was reported at a Lewisville home. He says "several men" tried to break into a house and assaulted a resident.During the incident, at least one person at the home was communicating with a nearby neighbor. Stanley says the neighbor went to the home and shot at the suspects. One suspect died at the scene.Stanley says investigators found a handgun next to the deceased man.At this time, no charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.