NEWS

North Carolina home invasion leads to deadly shooting

LEWISVILLE, N.C. --
Authorities say a neighbor of a North Carolina man who had just been assaulted and robbed during a home invasion shot in the direction of the suspects, killing a suspect.

Chief Deputy Brad Stanley of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office tells local media that at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday a break-in was reported at a Lewisville home. He says "several men" tried to break into a house and assaulted a resident.

During the incident, at least one person at the home was communicating with a nearby neighbor. Stanley says the neighbor went to the home and shot at the suspects. One suspect died at the scene.

Stanley says investigators found a handgun next to the deceased man.

At this time, no charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsnorth carolina newsshooting
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police ID man killed in shooting on Wake Forest Road
Revised Senate health bill includes 6-month wait for lapsed coverage
Trump claims Obama 'colluded' on Russia, without citing evidence
Supreme Court allows parts of Trump travel ban to take effect
'Baby Doe' murder case heads to jury
More News
Top Stories
Bond set at $2.5M for Durham SRO facing sex charges
Man waives arraignment in attempted machete murder case
Suspicious death investigation underway in Orange County
Raleigh man burglarizes home, assaults police officer
California nurse caught on camera abusing child
Governor Cooper will veto $23 billion budget agreement
Head-on collision sends three to the hospital
Show More
Supreme Court reinstates Trump travel ban
Man arrested in fatal shooting that started as argument
Home invasion suspect shot, killed by neighbor
Man arrested in Fayetteville rape case
Driver crashes in Apex, leaves over 100 without power
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
More Photos