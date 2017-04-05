NEWS

North Carolina hospital workers fall sick from pot-laced sweets

EMBED </>More News Videos

Six employees at a Statesville hospital recently became ill when they consumed cookies and muffins that contained cannabis. (WTVD)

STATESVILLE, North Carolina --
Six employees at a Statesville hospital recently became ill when they consumed cookies and muffins that contained cannabis.

The Statesville Police Department says in a statement that a Davis Regional Medical Center employee brought the baked goods to work Sunday evening.

The six people who ate the cookies were immediately treated in the emergency department. Police say testing showed all six had ingested THC, the main psychoactive component in marijuana.

The employee told police they didn't know the sweets contained pot. An investigation later revealed that a family member had made them using cannabis-infused oil and didn't intend for them to be for the hospital staff.

The employee isn't facing charges.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsmarijuanaNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
White House blames Obama admin for suspected Syria chemical attack
Police investigating fatal crash after car slams into tree
Video shows aftermath of alleged Syria chemical attack
Syrian doctors describe treating children after suspected gas attack
More News
Top Stories
Police investigating fatal crash after car slams into tree
Strong to severe storms expected today
Wake Schools to ask for 14 percent funding increase
National champion Tar Heels back in NC for celebration
Raleigh DMV office throws personal information in trash
Alamance County deputies search for 2 missing teens
Wake school board considers calendar changes
Show More
Several batches of EpiPens recalled due to defect
Roy Williams: Unsure whether UNC will visit Trump, White House
Warning for parents of children who use YouTube Kids
Immigration activists deliver letters in a piñata to fight against "anti-immigrant" bills
Conway will be a keynote speaker at NCGOP convention
More News
Top Video
Wake Schools to ask for 14 percent funding increase
Wake school board considers calendar changes
Raleigh DMV office throws personal information in trash
Roxboro coach hurt in fiery crash that left suspect dead
More Video