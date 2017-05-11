Police in North Carolina have arrested a man who they say strangled two kittens which were found buried in a backyard.Wilmington Police Department spokeswoman Cathryn Lindsay told local media outlets that officers responding to a 911 call regarding possible animal abuse found the buried kittens.According to Lindsay, 19-year-old Daniel Eligha Knotts admitted to officers that he strangled the kittens, which were said to belong to another family member.Lindsay is charged with one count of cruelty to animals. He is in the New Hanover County jail on bail of $5,000. It's not known if he has an attorney.